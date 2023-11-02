Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $21.22 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $146.40. 1,652,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.