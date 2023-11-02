Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,600,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,251,000 after purchasing an additional 750,060 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 43,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,499. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a market cap of $883.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.