Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $39.35 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,625,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $332,551,000 after acquiring an additional 86,290 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.66. The stock had a trading volume of 207,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.60. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

