Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,351 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Ball Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BALL traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.53. 718,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Ball’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

