Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,663. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.82 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

