Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 733,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 306,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 868,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 45,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.63. 2,704,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,918,778. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

