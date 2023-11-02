Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.39. The stock had a trading volume of 832,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.46 and its 200 day moving average is $235.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

