Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.12. 635,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,828. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a 200 day moving average of $75.54. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

