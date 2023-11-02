Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,086. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.