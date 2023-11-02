Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases 297,429 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 322.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,429 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $52,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,952 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

