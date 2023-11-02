Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Purchases New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 574,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,826,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.45% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 540,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,316,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,961,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,102 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

