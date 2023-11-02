Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after buying an additional 101,439 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after buying an additional 343,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,163,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,357,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $269.04. The stock had a trading volume of 185,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,084. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.91 and a one year high of $286.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.35. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

