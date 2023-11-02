Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,956,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,970,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $679.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.