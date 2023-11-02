Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,883 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $14.77 on Thursday, reaching $753.90. 67,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $743.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $751.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.64 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,372 shares of company stock worth $11,659,970. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.