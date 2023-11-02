Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,850 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $37,752,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,520,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,667 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at $41,129,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BEPC. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BEPC stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 91,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

