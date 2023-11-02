Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 191 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ADI traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.81. 579,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,869. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.79 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

