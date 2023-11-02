Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,981 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $455.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.