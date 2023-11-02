Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 3,082 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,034 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $37,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $555.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,292. The stock has a market cap of $252.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.32. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.04 and a 200-day moving average of $481.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

