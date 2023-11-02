Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 5,881 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $50,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.38. 762,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,795. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.52%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

