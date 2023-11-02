Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 660,730 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 660,730 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in InMode were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 811,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

