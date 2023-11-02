Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 6,970 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after buying an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,337. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,715. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

