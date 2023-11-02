Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 7,057 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $392.39. The stock had a trading volume of 871,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,123. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.93. The stock has a market cap of $313.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

