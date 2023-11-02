Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 98,153 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 98,153 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises about 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned about 0.09% of Williams Companies worth $36,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.95. 1,432,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

