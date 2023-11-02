Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $19.81 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 476,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,805,000. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 1,476,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,714,273. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

