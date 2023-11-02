Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.22. The stock had a trading volume of 591,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,787. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.16. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

