Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.7% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $38,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.49. The stock had a trading volume of 480,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,983,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $266,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,983,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

