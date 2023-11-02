OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 257,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,158. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,843,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,083,000 after purchasing an additional 209,339 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

