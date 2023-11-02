OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.01), reports. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.