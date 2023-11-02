OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.01), reports. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.
About OMV Aktiengesellschaft
