ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,608 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises about 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,229,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,564. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.