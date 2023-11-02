ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is First Dallas Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 2.3% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 745,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

