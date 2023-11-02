ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.8 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.03. 600,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.