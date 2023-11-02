ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 3.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.41% of ONEOK worth $113,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.09. 678,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.77.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

