O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $949.49. 36,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $924.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.56. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,441 shares of company stock worth $22,919,634 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

