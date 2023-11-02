Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,855,000 after buying an additional 200,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

