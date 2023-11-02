Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Increased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

