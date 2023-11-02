Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 67.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vail Resorts by 18.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,421. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.