Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 12,466 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSBFree Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,116,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,116,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,338,000 after purchasing an additional 52,802 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 836,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 51,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $29.73.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

