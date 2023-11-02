Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 156,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

