Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,479 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.77. 156,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

