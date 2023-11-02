Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 25,619 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

