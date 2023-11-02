Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY stock opened at $81.06 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

