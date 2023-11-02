Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,331 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $164.43 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average is $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

