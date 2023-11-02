Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $271,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 651.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 42,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.69. 131,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.58 and its 200-day moving average is $238.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

