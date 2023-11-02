Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 87,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,034,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,571,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,170 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

