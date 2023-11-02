Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 741.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

