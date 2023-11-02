Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 191,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 660,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,189,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 679,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

