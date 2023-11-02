Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 985.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after buying an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after buying an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after buying an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.52.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $12.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. 12,958,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,788. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.