Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

