Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IYW traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

