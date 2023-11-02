Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Shares of PWR traded up $10.67 on Thursday, reaching $170.29. 476,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,169. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

