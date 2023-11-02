Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

